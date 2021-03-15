Today's mortgage refinance rates spike, one key rate still below 3% | March 15, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for March 15, 2021, which are up from last Friday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, current mortgage refinance rates have risen compared to last Friday’s. Mortgage and refinance rates saw a huge spike today, with the average mortgage rate hitting 2.750%. The spike represents a significant week-over-week increase. Last week, mortgage rates were at a notably lower 2.500%, as all rates sat comfortably below 3%.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, up from 2.875%, +0.250

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, Up from 2.750%, +0.250

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, Up from 2.250%, +0.250

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, Up from 2.000%, +0.375

Rates last updated on March 15, 2021.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.125%. This is up from last Friday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.000%. This is up from last Friday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.500%. This is up from last Friday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.375%. This is up from last Friday.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates have risen compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 3.125%, up from 2.875% last week, +0.250

20-year fixed refinance rates: 3.000%, up from 2.875% last week, +0.250

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, up from 2.250% last week, +0.250

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.375%, up from 2.000% last week, +0.375

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Mortgage rates by loan type

