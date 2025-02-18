The Brief Matthew Kenslow is a substitute teacher and author who is inspiring people worldwide through social media and his two books. Kenslow shares his experiences living with autism, encouraging others to overcome life's challenges. He also holds assemblies to share his positive message and to help motivate others to be kind and practice forgiveness.



Matthew Kenslow is breaking barriers and spreading hope by sharing his journey of living with autism, proving that challenges can be transformed into opportunities for growth and inspiration.

Matthew shares his experience with autism

What we know:

Matthew Kenslow is a substitute teacher who has taught in at least 25 schools. Kenslow openly discusses his experience with autism to help others understand intellectual challenges. He sometimes even juggles while speaking to demonstrate that he is not limited by autism.

His message has reached more than 10,000 people through volunteer assemblies, where he emphasizes the importance of not bottling up emotions and finding someone trustworthy to confide in.

The backstory:

Kenslow's journey began with his first book, "Juggling the Issues: Living with Asperger's Syndrome", which is a series of short stories about his symptoms and how he deals with them. He aims to spread awareness about living with autism, highlighting both the pros and cons, and to encourage those with disabilities and their families.

Social media has played a significant role in enhancing his life. In 2017, feeling low, he turned to YouTube to share his hobbies and later posted Autism Awareness videos.

By 2018, he expanded to Twitter (now X) and Instagram, and in 2022, he joined TikTok, after being encouraged by his students.

RELATED: MySpot in Houston helping children and adults with autism

He recently released his second book "Unstoppable".

Response from audiences

"It means the world to me because all I want to be is a help and encouragement and motivator," Kenslow shares.

He views his follower count as a measure of the people he is potentially helping. Kenslow has receives compliments and comments from people who find his message encouraging and helpful in understanding autism better.

By the numbers:

More than 10,000 people have heard Kenslow's message through volunteer assemblies.

He has taught in more than 25 schools as a substitute teacher.

Kenslow's social media presence has grown to reach more than a million followers.

Continuing to be ‘Unstoppable’

What's next:

Kenslow is hopeful about transitioning from a substitute teacher to a college professor. He recently expressed interest in becoming an adjunct professor of mathematics at Vanguard University, where he studied.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Kenslow also continues to deal with discrimination and teasing about his autism by choosing forgiveness and kindness. He believes in fighting back with kindness and praying for those who hurt him, which helps him release negative emotions.

Dig deeper:

For more insights and inspiration from Matthew Kenslow, his books are for sale at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. He encourages you to follow him on social media: matthew_kenslow on all platforms.