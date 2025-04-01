Houston nurse survives near-death experience after going to work

The Brief Jerry Isbell, a nurse at Memorial Hermann Memorial City, survived multiple near-death situations after collapsing at work. His decision to go to work despite feeling unwell led to life-saving interventions by his colleagues. A team of more than 100 medical professionals worked tirelessly to save his life.



Jerry Isbell, a dedicated nurse, underwent surgery for kidney cancer last April. Despite feeling unwell a month later, his manager encouraged he go to work, and he did, a decision that ultimately saved his life. While at work, he collapsed and was quickly taken for a CT scan, revealing a life-threatening aneurysm on his kidney.

To make matters worse, that caused a clot to form in his heart artery and force him into a massive heart attack.

What happened to Jerry Isbell?

Timeline:

In April, Jerry undergoes surgery for kidney cancer.

On May 15, despite feeling unwell, Jerry goes to work and collapses.

Immediate Response: Doctors discover a pseudo-aneurysm and rush him to the operating room.

Jerry suffers a massive heart attack, requiring immediate intervention.

Jerry is placed on life support with an Impella device to relieve stress on his heart.

Emergency Surgeries: Multiple surgeries are performed to address his heart and kidney issues.

On May 30, Jerry is released from the hospital.

After he went home, Jerry did his own cardiac rehab to regain his strength, after losing 45 pounds while in the hospital.

Jerry Isbell's near-death experience

The backstory:

Jerry's decision to go to work despite feeling unwell was crucial. As he works in an emergency room, his colleagues were able to act swiftly, providing immediate care that would not have been possible had he been elsewhere.

His surgeons tell us his condition was so severe that he would not have survived an ambulance ride.

Jerry describes an out-of-body experience when he was at his sickest. He was able to have a conversation with family members and friends who had died years ago. He says it was the most peaceful space he has ever experienced. He now has a renewed faith and spends more time reading his Bible.

The nurse says he's still trying to find his purpose, as he knows he was given a second chance at life. He's a father of three and has a loving wife, so he says he does have a lot to live for. He also enjoys taking care of patients now at Memorial Hermann and no longer being the patient himself.

What they're saying:

"He was in bad shape, so we took him up to the cath lab right away to fix the heart attack. We were able to sort of temporize things, but he was very, very sick," says Dr. Stephen Pickett.

"I begged them to intubate me, because I told him, I said, 'Look, I can't breathe. I'm dying'," Jerry Isbell recalls.

"We got the OR ready while Dr. Pickett worked on him more and then we went back to the operating room and performed the bypass on his heart," explains Dr. Bob Hetz.

"He really is a fighter, and he was very sick for a good amount of time, but he's a strong guy, and we're happy to see him back and definitely back to work with us. We have an amazing heart team! We pull together. We always do our best for the patients," exclaims Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Laura Wueste.

Why you should care:

Jerry's story is a testament to the power of teamwork and the importance of being in the right place at the right time. His miraculous survival highlights the dedication and expertise of medical professionals who work tirelessly to save lives.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about Memorial Hermann and their life-saving work by visiting their website: https://memorialhermann.org/locations/memorial-city