Recipe: Hot Cranberry Cider
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for her grandmother's delicious Hot Cranberry Cider, and it only takes six ingredients.
INGREDIENTS
- 12 oz. bag of fresh cranberries
- 2 cups of sugar
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1 cup orange juice
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- Water
INSTRUCTIONS
Boil cranberries in about 8 cups of water
Cook to boiling, drain, and cool
Strain through colander, strainer, or cheesecloth
Put pulp back in pan, add sugar, 2 cups of water, and cinnamon sticks.
Cook until sugar has melted, then add orange & lemon juices.
Add about 8 cups of water. (Less to make it sweeter, more to make it less sweet.)
Can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator.
Heat – serve hot.