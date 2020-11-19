Recipe: Hot Cranberry Cider

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for her grandmother's delicious Hot Cranberry Cider, and it only takes six ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

- 12 oz. bag of fresh cranberries

- 2 cups of sugar

- 3 cinnamon sticks

- 1 cup orange juice

Advertisement

- 3 tablespoons lemon juice

- Water

INSTRUCTIONS

Boil cranberries in about 8 cups of water

Cook to boiling, drain, and cool

Strain through colander, strainer, or cheesecloth

Put pulp back in pan, add sugar, 2 cups of water, and cinnamon sticks.

Cook until sugar has melted, then add orange & lemon juices.

Add about 8 cups of water. (Less to make it sweeter, more to make it less sweet.)

Can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator.

Heat – serve hot.