Houston Restaurant Weeks preview at Tavola | Foodies & Friends

The Brief Tavola is offering $25 brunch and lunch menus. The Dinner Menu will be $39. The restaurant is in the Uptown area on Post Oak Boulevard.



There’s no better time to indulge in an authentic Italian culinary experience, than Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2025: Tavola

Tavola is offering a 2-course $25 Brunch menu, a 2 -course $25 Lunch menu and a 3- course $39 Dinner Menu.

You can add on dessert for just $8.00 – so worth it!

On this Foodies and Friends, Katie Stone visits with Bastion Hospitality Group COO Deleon Pinto to review the tastes and the menus at Tavola.

The restaurant is located Uptown at 1800 Post Oak Blvd (713- 840-1111), and is open:

Mon–Thurs 11:30a-9:30p

Fri 11:30am–10p

Sat 4:30p–10p

Sun 11:30a–9p

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 – September 1, 2025.

Menus can be found on the HRW website (houstonrestaurantweeks.com) and links to reservations are also available. Houston Restaurant Weeks is an excellent way to explore fine dining in the nation’s 4th largest city at an approachable price and support the Houston Food Bank at the same time.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 AM and repeats on Saturday mornings at 11:00.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

"Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year.

Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org