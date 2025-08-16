Mediterranean Cuisine with a contemporary twist highlighted at Októ for Houston Restaurant Weeks

Katie Stone visits with Chef Yotam Dolev at Októ, a Mediterranean restaurant in Montrose (888 Westheimer) rooted in the rich culture and flavors of Greece and beyond.

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2025 preview: Októ

Named after the number eight in Greek, Októ not only nods to the Mediterranean region but also to their street address.

The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 PM to Midnight. Sunday hours are 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Októ is offering a $55 three-course dinner and a $25 two-course brunch during Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.

Menus of the participating restaurants can be found on the HRW website (houstonrestaurantweeks.com).

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX are the largest annual fundraisers for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org