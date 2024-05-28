Foodies and Friends - Latin Bites
HOUSTON - Chef Carlos Ramos, owner of Latin Bites shares some tasty treats with Katie Stone and they are joined by Constance McDerby. who tells us all about the great 20th anniversary of Food and Wine Week.
Latin Bites
Latin Bites is located at 5709 Woodway Dr B, Houston, TX 77057 (The Shops of Woodway)
Operating Hours:
M & Tu: 11am-8pm
W & Th: 11am-9pm
F & Sat: 9am –10pm
Su: 9am - 4pm
Website: https://www.latinbitescafe.com/
Social Media Platforms: IG:@latinbiteskitchen FB: Latin Bites Kitchen