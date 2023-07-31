Expand / Collapse search
Foodies & Friends - HRW - The Big Casino Kitchen and Bar

Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston - In this episode of Foodies& Friends Ruben and Katie visit with owner Brian Fasthoff and Consulting Chef Ben McPherson at the Big Casino Kitchen & Bar in downtown Houston and highlight some of the offerings on the 2023 Houston Restaurant Weeks menu.

Foodies and Friends - HRW- The Big Casino

Ruben and Katie live at The Big Casino Kitchen and Bar in downtown Houston with owner Brian Fasthoff and Consulting Chef Ben McPherson. In August 2023 Foodies & Friends is highlighting restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks and featuring items on the HRW menus. More information kriv.fox.hrw and houstonrestaurantweeks.com

Link to 2023 Houston Restaurant Weeks Menu

The Big Casino Kitchen & Bar

908 Congress

713-224-9500

Website: thebigcasinohouston.com

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Houston Restaurant Weeks. Founded by Cleverley Stone, the annual event benefits the Houston Food Bank and supports the restaurant industry in the greater Houston area. For more information visit Houston Restaurant Weeks  Dine Out Do Good