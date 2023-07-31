Foodies & Friends - HRW - The Big Casino Kitchen and Bar
Houston - In this episode of Foodies& Friends Ruben and Katie visit with owner Brian Fasthoff and Consulting Chef Ben McPherson at the Big Casino Kitchen & Bar in downtown Houston and highlight some of the offerings on the 2023 Houston Restaurant Weeks menu.
Link to 2023 Houston Restaurant Weeks Menu
The Big Casino Kitchen & Bar
908 Congress
713-224-9500
Website: thebigcasinohouston.com
2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Houston Restaurant Weeks. Founded by Cleverley Stone, the annual event benefits the Houston Food Bank and supports the restaurant industry in the greater Houston area. For more information visit Houston Restaurant Weeks Dine Out Do Good