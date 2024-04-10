Foodies and Friends- Celebrating Songkran- Thai New Year at MaKiin

In this very special Foodies and Friends, Katie Stone joins Lukkaew Srasrisuwan at her restaurant MaKiin to celebrate the upcoming Thai New Year -Songkran.

Wearing traditional Thai dress Katie joins a celebratory dance, participates in a Thai water ritual and watches a kickboxing demonstration.

And of course, there's food featuring appetizers and desserts served at MaKiin. (Scroll down for Magic Noodle recipe!)

Lukkaew Srasrisuwan owner of MaKiin in Houston

MaKiin is located at 2651 Kipling St. in Houston, 77098

832-695-9999

Lunch Hours

Mon-Fri | 11:30am - 3:00pm

Sat-Sun | 11:30am - 4:00pm

Dinner Hours

Mon-Thurs | 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Fri | 5:00pm - 11:00pm

Sat | 4:00pm - 11:00pm

Sun | 4:00pm - 10:00pm

Late Night Bar (Kitchen Closed)

Fri-Sat | 11:00pm - 12:00am

Additional info on their website - https://www.makiinthai.com/

Instagram - @makiinthai

Thai New Year, known as "Songkran," is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in Thailand. It typically takes place from April 13th to April 15th each year, but MaKiin is celebrating April 10 to April 17!

The special Songkran cocktail at MaKiin is called Chiang Mai Songkran. Lukkaew creates all the drinks at MaKiin. Chiang Mai is a city in Thailand and this city normally celebrates Thai New Year the longest (around 3 weeks because it is a time to go home meet family and celebrate!

Lukkaew created this drink to have every element of it be a story. The cup is a mini version of the big jar Thailand uses for the water festival. What does that look like? Throw flowery water at other people. Also, in April – Thailand is HOT!

More about Songkran and Thai Traditions

Traditional Water Tradition symbolizing purification and the washing away of bad luck from the previous year. People engage in spirited water fights on the streets, using water guns, buckets, and hoses, to splash water on each other as a way to cleanse and rejuvenate. It's a joyous time filled with laughter and camaraderie, as locals and tourists alike join in the fun!

Traditional Thai Outfits – For women, this typically includes a "pha nung" or "pha sin," which is a long piece of cloth wrapped around the lower body and worn as a skirt, along with a "chut thai," which is a blouse or top. The ensemble may also include a "sabai," which is a decorative sash worn over one shoulder.

For men, the traditional outfit often consists of "chong kraben," which is a type of wrap-around cloth worn as pants, along with a "chut thai phra ratcha niyom," which is a formal Thai shirt. Sometimes, men also wear a "sabai" or a "pha biang," which is a decorative cloth worn across the chest.

Thai Kickboxing

Thai kickboxing, also known as Muay Thai, is a traditional martial art and combat sport that originated in Thailand. Muay Thai is known for its intense physical conditioning, agility, and strategic approach to combat. Performed by Heritage Muay Thai.

MaKiin’s Magic Noodle Recipe

Prep:

Soak Vermicelli noodles in Butterfly Pea Tea

Make Yum Dressing:

· Fish Sauce 2 oz

· Fresh Lime Juice 2 oz

· Palm Sugar 50 gram or adjust to your taste

Cooking and Plating:

· Boil glass noodles cook in for 1 minutes and put on plate

· Boil 4 shrimps and put on plate

· 4 pieces half Cherry Tomatoes and put on plate

Prepare Magic Sauce in separate container to mix at table before eat:

· Yum dressing 4 oz

· Minced cooked chicken 2 oz

· Chopped Thai Chili to your like

· Chinese Celery (minced) 0.5 oz

· Cilantro and Onion (minced) 0.5 oz

· Red Onion (minced) 0.5 ox

· Spring of Ground Garlic

· Spring of Ground Peanut