Texas primary election runoff: Molly Cook wins Democratic primary for Texas Senator, District 15

Incumbent Texas Senator Molly Cook has won the Democratic primary for State Senate for District 15.

According to unofficial results, Cook received 50.2% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting. Her opponent, Jarvis Johnson received 49.8% of the vote.

District 15 was previously represented by the current Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

Cook assumed the position after winning the special general election on May 4. Cook will fill John Whitmire's unexpired term.

She will face Joseph L. Trahan, the Republican candidate for Texas State Senate District 15 on Nov. 5, 2024.