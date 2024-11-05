Live Texas Election Results 2024

The first Texas election results are expected to come in at 7 p.m. central.

There are several races that people in the Lone Star State will be watching tonight.

The race for the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris drove huge turnout among Texas voters.

More than $160 million was spent on the U.S. Senate race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred, flooding the airwaves with ads.

We are also watching to see who will take the seat that was long held by Sheila Jackson Lee, both in the short and long term, the future of school vouchers and many other races.

There are several local races, including Houston ISD's record bond proposal.

You can watch the live results as they come in below.

We also have a larger look at the race and what it all means at fox26houston.com/election.

Presidential Election Results - Texas

U.S. Senate Election Results - Texas

U.S. House Election Results - Texas

Texas House Election Results

Texas Senate Election Results

Texas Supreme Court

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Texas State Board of Education

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Live Election Results: Harris County

Live Election Results: Fort Bend County

Live Election Results Montgomery County