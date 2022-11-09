Expand / Collapse search

Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county

By FOX 4 Staff
Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election

Some votes in Texas may not be counted because of problems at the polls in the state's most populous county. Texas Tribune democracy reporter Robert Downen gives an update on the legal fight and on some of the issues that mattered most to Texans for this election.

Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas.

Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties.

O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5 largest counties in the state (Dallas, Harris, Bexar and Travis).

Abbott won Tarrant County, which supported O'Rourke in his senate race against Ted Cruz in 2018 and voted for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020.

TEXAS GOVERNOR RACE RESULTS: