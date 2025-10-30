The Brief Nov. 4 is Election Day in Texas. Texas voters will cast vote on state constitutional amendments and local races. Here are acceptable forms of ID and what you can and can't bring with you.



This November, Texas voters will decide on 17 state constitutional amendments and vote for local leaders and measures.

When you head to the polls, there are some things you will want to bring with you, and other things that you cannot take into the polling station.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.

Click here to find your sample ballot in Southeast Texas counties.

Can I bring a gun?

No. Only peace officers – on or off duty – can take a handgun into a polling place.

Can I take my phone to vote?

Yes, and no. You cannot use your cell phone, camera, tablet, laptop, sound recorder or any other kind of recording device in the room where voting is happening.

You can use electronic devices outside the room, as long as you are not using them to record sound or images.

No recording is allowed within 100 feet of a voting station.

Can I wear political clothing?

No. No one is allowed to wear clothing or any similar items related to a candidate, measure, or political party, even if they are not on the ballot. This is enforceable within 100 feet of a polling station. You will be asked to remove or cover up the clothing before entering the building.

Can I bring my child?

Yes, according to Texas Election Code, a child under 18 years old can accompany a parent who is voting.

Where do I vote?

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

