The Brief Early voting for the November 3 general election opens on Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30. Hours for the polls during early voting vary by county and precinct. We've listed early voting locations registered voters can go to in their counties around the Houston area.



On Monday, Oct. 19, the polls will open in Texas for early voting in the Nov. 3 midterm election. Texans will be deciding on federal, state, and local offices.

Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. Hours at the polls for early voting vary by county and precincts.

We've listed early voting locations registered voters can go to in their county.

Texas polling locations

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list your precinct, county, and where you can vote during early voting and on Election Day. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas election day voting locations

What's on my ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:

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Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number, birthday, or county and zip code.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your polling locations.

In order to vote in the November 3, 2026 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5, 2026.