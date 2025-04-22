Harris County early voting locations, hours
HOUSTON - Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.
There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.
Harris County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harris County Early Voting Locations
Any qualified voter may vote in person at the main Early Vote Center or at any other designated Early Voting branch location during designated times.
- Harris County Attorney Conference Center, County Conference Center III/Meeting Room 109 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston 77002
- Bay Area Community Center, Grand Assembly Room 5002 East NASA Parkway, Seabrook 77586
- Baytown Community Center, Tejas Room 2407 Market Street, Baytown 77520
- City of Jersey Village Civic Center, Municipal Meeting Room 16327 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village 77040
- City of South Houston Municipal Court, Court Room 1019 Dallas Street, South Houston 77587
- Crosby Community Center, Room 102 409 Hare Road, Crosby 77532
- East Harris County Activity Center, Big Room 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena 77505
- Fallbrook Church, Community Center Gym 12512 Walters Road, Houston 77014
- Freeman Branch Library, Meeting Room 16616 Diana Lane, Houston 77062
- Harris County Scarsdale Annex, Main Meeting Room 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard suite 510, Houston 77089
- HCPL Octavia Fields Branch Library, Meeting Room 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble 77338
- Hockley Community Center, Room ABC/Large Room 28515 Old Washington Road
- Holiday Inn Express and Suites Atascocita, Meeting Room 5619 Farm to Market 1960 East
- J D Walker Community Center, Large MultiPurpose Room 7613 Wade Road, Baytown 77521
- John Phelps Courthouse, Training Room/Assembly Room 101 South Richey Street, Pasadena 77506
- Katy Branch Harris County Public Library, Meeting Room 5414 Franz Road, Katy 77493-1717
- Kingwood Community Center, Auditorium Side B 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood 77345
- Martin Flukinger Community Center, Large Assembly Room 16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview 77530
- Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center, Room 200/201 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress 77433
- San Jacinto College Generation Park, Room G-2.125 13455 Lockwood Road, Houston 77044
- Tomball Public Works Building, Training Room 100 501 B James Street, Tomball 77375
- West University Place Municipal Building, Council Chambers 3800 University Boulevard, Houston 77005
Harris County Sample Ballot
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Clerk's Office.