Harris County early voting locations, hours

Early voting is underway in Harris County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. Election Day is May 3.



Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.

There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Harris County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harris County Early Voting Locations

Any qualified voter may vote in person at the main Early Vote Center or at any other designated Early Voting branch location during designated times.

Harris County Attorney Conference Center, County Conference Center III/Meeting Room 109 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston 77002

Bay Area Community Center, Grand Assembly Room 5002 East NASA Parkway, Seabrook 77586

Baytown Community Center, Tejas Room 2407 Market Street, Baytown 77520

City of Jersey Village Civic Center, Municipal Meeting Room 16327 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village 77040

City of South Houston Municipal Court, Court Room 1019 Dallas Street, South Houston 77587

Crosby Community Center, Room 102 409 Hare Road, Crosby 77532

East Harris County Activity Center, Big Room 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena 77505

Fallbrook Church, Community Center Gym 12512 Walters Road, Houston 77014

Freeman Branch Library, Meeting Room 16616 Diana Lane, Houston 77062

Harris County Scarsdale Annex, Main Meeting Room 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard suite 510, Houston 77089

HCPL Octavia Fields Branch Library, Meeting Room 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble 77338

Hockley Community Center, Room ABC/Large Room 28515 Old Washington Road

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Atascocita, Meeting Room 5619 Farm to Market 1960 East

J D Walker Community Center, Large MultiPurpose Room 7613 Wade Road, Baytown 77521

John Phelps Courthouse, Training Room/Assembly Room 101 South Richey Street, Pasadena 77506

Katy Branch Harris County Public Library, Meeting Room 5414 Franz Road, Katy 77493-1717

Kingwood Community Center, Auditorium Side B 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood 77345

Martin Flukinger Community Center, Large Assembly Room 16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview 77530

Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center, Room 200/201 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress 77433

San Jacinto College Generation Park, Room G-2.125 13455 Lockwood Road, Houston 77044

Tomball Public Works Building, Training Room 100 501 B James Street, Tomball 77375

West University Place Municipal Building, Council Chambers 3800 University Boulevard, Houston 77005

Harris County Sample Ballot

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.