Winners, losers and ramifications of the Harris County primaries - What's Your Point?
Houston - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman, and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader, Charles Blain, Urban Reform; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host joins Greg Groogan in a discussion about local Harris County races in the 2020 primaries and what the results might foretell about the November election.