Expand / Collapse search

Winners, losers and ramifications of the Harris County primaries - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

The outcome of some local races in the Texas primaries What’s Your Point?

The outcome of some local races in the Texas primaries What's Your Point?

Houston -  This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman, and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader,  Charles Blain, Urban Reform; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host joins Greg Groogan in a discussion about local Harris County races in the 2020 primaries and what the results might foretell about the November election.