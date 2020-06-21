Will John Bolton's tell-all book effect the November election - What's Your Point?

Of all the insider, "tell-all" books to emerge from the Trump White House former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming account could do the most direct damage to the president. Mr. Trump is clearly concerned, ordering the Justice Department to the courthouse in an effort to block publication citing "classified contents" purportedly contained within its pages.

Among the most damning revelations, confirmation from Bolton that the president did in fact attempt to leverage desperately needed arms headed to Ukraine in exchange for a politically advantageous investigation of Joe Biden and his son. Also an account of Mr. Trump's direct plea to the leader of China for aid in his re-election bid.

This week's panel Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Professor Craig Jackson Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, Michele Maples, conservative attorney, Tomaro Bell, SuperNeighborhood leader and Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Senior legal and political analyst join Greg Groogan talking about the "revelations" and the fall election.



Bolton says Trump asked China to get him re-elected

Bolton says Trump tied to Ukraine funds