Vaccines bring hope, can feds agree on second relief package - What's Your Point?

A second vaccine to combat the coronavirus has been cleared by the food and drug administration for mass distribution. With data indicating Moderna's variant is 94% effective, the approval comes as encouraging news during a week when the United States crossed a grim milestone with more than 300 thousand deaths now attributed to covid-19.

Texas to receive 620K vaccine doses this week

The news comes as frontline health workers in Houston's Med-Center received the first welcome doses of the Pfizer vaccine joining thousands of caregivers across the country getting the protection.

There was also progress in the nation's capitol where lawmakers, at long last, appear to have set aside partisan differences and agreed on a second COVID-19 relief package, this one approaching a trillion dollars.

The measure would extend soon-to-expire unemployment benefits, offer help to small businesses, and deliver up to $600 dollars to most Americans in the form of a stimulus payment.

Greg Groogan asks this week's panel, Gary Polland, Michelle Leal, Tony Diaz, Charles Blain, and Carmen Roe, while a lot of money, is it enough?

