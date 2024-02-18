Trump's NATO comment rattles Europeans sense of security- What's Your Point?

"Well sir if we don't pay and we are attacked by Russia will you protect us? I said you didn't pay you are delinquent I said yes just say that happened - no I would not protect you - that I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You got to pay your bills." — Donald Trump, Republican candidate for President

The Republican presidential front-runner made a statement that genuinely rattled the sense of security long enjoyed by hundreds of millions of Europeans. Ironically, the statement was almost immediately followed by a $350 million civil judgment in New York where a judge determined Mr. Trump had grossly inflated the value of his holdings to essentially snooker banks and insurers into offering better terms.

And of course, the former president's imminent legal predicament doesn't stop there - with the infamous "hush money" criminal case set for trial in Manhattan next month. Mr. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to launder "cash-for-silence" payments to porn-star- turned-lover Stormy Daniels...and former playmate Karen McDougal.