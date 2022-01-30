Trump in Texas - will he run in 2024 -What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - If "he" shows up - they will come!
Exactly one year and nine days after leaving the White House the 45th president, Donald J. Trump descended on perhaps the most conservative county in the consistently Republican Lone Star State for a major stop on what he's dubbed the "Save America" tour.
Drawing a crowd of thousands of supporters, Mr. Trump also attracted a "who's- who" list of Republican officeholders and candidates including governor Greg Abbott, lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
With the March primary election a little more than a month away - it was a chance to "see and be seen" with the biggest power broker in the Republican Party.
