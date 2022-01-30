If "he" shows up - they will come!

Exactly one year and nine days after leaving the White House the 45th president, Donald J. Trump descended on perhaps the most conservative county in the consistently Republican Lone Star State for a major stop on what he's dubbed the "Save America" tour.



Drawing a crowd of thousands of supporters, Mr. Trump also attracted a "who's- who" list of Republican officeholders and candidates including governor Greg Abbott, lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

With the March primary election a little more than a month away - it was a chance to "see and be seen" with the biggest power broker in the Republican Party.

" Inflation is skyrocketing oil, gas prices are soaring, supply chains are crumbling can you believe it... murders are surging, illegal aliens are pouring in by the millions and millions, China is threatening Taiwan Iran is on the cusp of a nuclear bomb Russia may take over Ukraine… do you hear that crowd can you believe it? " — Former President Donald J. Trump

