The Texas March Primary is right around the corner- What's Your Point?
Houston - Game time.
We are less than two months away from the March 1st primary elections throughout the lone star state....and there are plenty of genuinely compelling contests to follow.
For instance - who will emerge from the pack of Republicans seeking to oust Texas attorney general Ken Paxton?
For that matter, who will democrats see as their "best shot" to prevail against Paxton...or anyone else in the fall?
Here at home - the Republican street fight to replace retiring Congressman Kevin Brady has drawn no fewer than 15 competitors.
Betsy Bates
Candice Burrows
Christian Collins
Jonathan Hullihan
Morgan Luttrell
Dan McKaughan
Jonathan Mitchell
Chuck Montgomery
Michael Philips
Jessica Wellington
Taylor Whichard IV
County Judge Line Hidalgo has nine Republicans and three fellow Democrats offering themselves as alternative leadership.
Republican Primary Candidates for County Judge
H.Q. Bolanos Bolanos
Martina Dixon
Robert Dorris
Oscar Gonzales
Warren Howell
Randy Kubosh
Vidal Martinez
Alex Mealer
George Zoes
Democratic Primary Candidates for County Judge
Erica Davis
Maria Garcia
Ahmad Hassan
Kevin Howard
Georgia Provost
Advertisement