The Democrats return and work resumes in the Texas House - What's Your Point?

The Democrats return and work resumes in the Texas House

Democrats return to the Texas House

The WYP panel talks about retunring Democrats and the Texas House being able to move forward on legislation.

Houston -
 For the first time in six long weeks - the Texas House of Representatives on Thursday reached a quorum.
It was an event which marks the likely conclusion of a mass elopement of democratic lawmakers aimed at stalling a republican election reform bill - critics have labeled "voter suppression".
Republicans have countered that their measure actually makes it "easier to vote - but harder to cheat".
panel - the protesting democrats have caught lots of heat for simultaneously stalling other measures like felony bond reform and additional benefits for retired teachers.....so was this defection ultimately a winning or a losing play?