The Democrats return and work resumes in the Texas House - What's Your Point?



For the first time in six long weeks - the Texas House of Representatives on Thursday reached a quorum.

It was an event which marks the likely conclusion of a mass elopement of democratic lawmakers aimed at stalling a republican election reform bill - critics have labeled "voter suppression".

Republicans have countered that their measure actually makes it "easier to vote - but harder to cheat".

Frankly, if you've watched this show before - you're familiar with the fundamentals.

panel - the protesting democrats have caught lots of heat for simultaneously stalling other measures like felony bond reform and additional benefits for retired teachers.....so was this defection ultimately a winning or a losing play?