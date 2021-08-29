Expand / Collapse search

Terrible loss of life as U.S. exits Afghanistan - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Chaos and death in Kabul

The withdrawal of American troops and Afghans fleeing the country became deadly this week as a suicide bomber attacked the American military at the airport in Kabul.

HOUSTON - FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The chaos that is our country's haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan turned particularly lethal this week when suicide bombings outside Bagram airport killed more than 60 people - including 13 members of America’s military.

As the evacuation continues – U.S. intelligence has identified "ISIS-K" as the terrorist group responsible for the mass murder.

Watch more What's Your Point discussions


Panel - we knew this was going to be a mess - was this loss of life predictable...or preventable?