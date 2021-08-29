Terrible loss of life as U.S. exits Afghanistan - What's Your Point?
The chaos that is our country's haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan turned particularly lethal this week when suicide bombings outside Bagram airport killed more than 60 people - including 13 members of America’s military.
As the evacuation continues – U.S. intelligence has identified "ISIS-K" as the terrorist group responsible for the mass murder.
Panel - we knew this was going to be a mess - was this loss of life predictable...or preventable?