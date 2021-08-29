Terrible loss of life as U.S. exits Afghanistan - What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The chaos that is our country's haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan turned particularly lethal this week when suicide bombings outside Bagram airport killed more than 60 people - including 13 members of America’s military.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay." — President Joe Biden

As the evacuation continues – U.S. intelligence has identified "ISIS-K" as the terrorist group responsible for the mass murder.

Panel - we knew this was going to be a mess - was this loss of life predictable...or preventable?