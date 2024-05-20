Expand / Collapse search

State Senator Paul Bettencourt "outraged" about Texas squatters

By
Published  May 20, 2024 6:53pm CDT
Senator targets Texas squatting

Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt vows a tough stance against squatters, aiming to close legal loopholes and crack down on the growing epidemic of unauthorized occupants in vacant homes across Texas.

HOUSTON - At the Texas capitol - horror stories from all over the Lone Star State about squatters brazenly setting up camp in homes - and then refusing to leave.

The recent squatting epidemic has been placed on legislative missile lock by none other than Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt who is pledging a full-scale crackdown - backed by new state law.

Apparently, evicting intruders who've taken up residence in a vacant home can be an extremely difficult undertaking because current Texas law is riddled with loopholes squatters can exploit.

Here are the highlights from the 4 hour committee hearing:

Recap of Texas Senate Squatter Hearing

Senator Paul Bettencourt, Chair of the Senate Local Government Committee held a hearing on May 15, 2024 on the issue of squatters as part of the interim legislative charges delivered by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. This 10 minute video highlights some key moments in the 4 hour long hearing. The meeting was held in the Capitol Extension Auditorium.