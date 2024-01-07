Starting on Day One, John Whitmire begins to fulfill campaign promises- What's Your Point?

"There is much to do. I have no patience, no time to waste." — Mayor John Whitmire, Houston

Expressing a sense of urgency largely shared with the citizens he will govern - John Whitmire has officially taken command of Houston, Texas.

After two years of systematically identifying what's going wrong in the nation's fourth-largest city - it is now his responsibility to fix what’s broken.

- as in ramshackle streets and crumbling infrastructure...

- as in municipal finances perched perilously on a fiscal cliff.

- as in the badly battered sense of public integrity and fair play at city hall.

And finally...the disrupted sense of well-being inflicted on our population by years of pervasive, often violent crime.

"My number one priority and the priority of Houstonians is public safety. If we do not address public safety, the other quality of life issues will not matter." Mayor John Whitmire, Inaugural speech

And so, begins the leadership of 74-year-old John Whitmire who, after a half-century in the Texas legislature, launched his administration by greeting "face-to-face" every single Houstonian who accepted his invitation to visit "their" city hall.

