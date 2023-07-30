Sen. Ted Cruz amendment to reinstate military COVID vaccine refusers fails - What's Your Point?

"They have ended the vaccine mandate and it’s not fair to the over 8,000 men and women dismissed for a policy DOD no longer believes is necessary" — Senator Ted Crux (R) Texas

Texas Senator Ted Cruz unsuccessfully urged fellow lawmakers in the upper chamber to unwind punitive action against service members fired by their superiors for refusing an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting down Cruz’s amendment including Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy who has in the past characterized the vaccine refusals as defiance of a direct order.

A lot of water has flowed under the "vaccine bridge" since that order was given and refused by thousands - if it was up to you, how would you vote?