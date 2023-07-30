Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Ted Cruz amendment to reinstate military COVID vaccine refusers fails - What's Your Point?

Texas Senator Ted Cruz's amendment to reverse punitive actions against service members fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine was voted down, with three Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

Houston - Texas Senator Ted Cruz unsuccessfully urged fellow lawmakers in the upper chamber to unwind punitive action against service members fired by their superiors for refusing an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

 Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting down Cruz’s amendment including Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy who has in the past characterized the vaccine refusals as defiance of a direct order.

A lot of water has flowed under the "vaccine bridge" since that order was given and refused by thousands - if it was up to you, how would you vote?