Sen. Ted Cruz amendment to reinstate military COVID vaccine refusers fails - What's Your Point?
Houston - Texas Senator Ted Cruz unsuccessfully urged fellow lawmakers in the upper chamber to unwind punitive action against service members fired by their superiors for refusing an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting down Cruz’s amendment including Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy who has in the past characterized the vaccine refusals as defiance of a direct order.
A lot of water has flowed under the "vaccine bridge" since that order was given and refused by thousands - if it was up to you, how would you vote?