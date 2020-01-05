Second term ahead for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

This week’s panel: Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Ben Streusand, conservative commentator, “Three Amigos”, KSEV Radio; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator, and radio host join Greg Groogan to talk about what lies ahead for the city of Houston and Mayor Turner's second term.

The power of abiding belief and aspiration -- on this day, Sylvester Turner, the 61-year-old son of a faith-filled hotel cleaning lady, completed a decades-old climb from the humble streets of Acres Home to the leadership of the fourth largest city in the U.S.

"I believe it was my momma who said that when you dream big, big things can happen and I believe what Yolanda Adams just sang, that if you never give up, your dreams can come true," said Turner who won a Dec. 12 run-off election.

