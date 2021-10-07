Reviving DACA and giving hope to the Dreamers- What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The Biden administration this week delivered fresh protection for the roughly one million young people we collectively know as "dreamers".

the proposed rule change would strengthen the "deferred action for childhood arrivals" program which has offered shelter from deportation to undocumented kids brought to the u.s., most often by their families.

it's important to note, this rule change will not expand the number of young people eligible for protection.

Seems like the fate of dreamers have been a "political football" for more than a decade - is it time for Congress to step up and settle this?