Refugees seeking a new and better life some welcomed some not- What's Your Point?

The images are both difficult to grasp. and deeply emblematic of the continuing crisis on our southern border.

More than ten thousand uninvited immigrants, mostly from Haiti, huddling under a bridge near Del Rio. All gambling on the prospect of gaining entry into these United States.

At the same time - tens of thousands of "invited" Afghan refugees are landing in communities across the country, where they have been greeted with both compassion and scorn.

Panel, former President Donald Trump recently asked, and I quote - "Who are all these people coming into our country? How many terrorists are among them?"

