Property crime in Harris County - What's Your Point?

While murder and acts of violence lead newscasts and grab headlines, the onslaught of so-called property crimes that have chipped away at both our bank accounts and our collective sense of security.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

While images of the brazen smash-and-grab robberies inflicted on San Francisco shocked the nation, while here in Houston continue to endure debilitating levels of robbery, theft, and shoplifting.

In turn, there has been very little accountability for those doing the stealing.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement



