President Trump's opinion of American troops - What's Your Point

The President this week appeared to exacerbate the impact of reporting by the Atlantic Magazine which detailed a pattern of serial disrespect for members of the military including claims by unnamed sources that Mr. Trump referred to fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers”. The disparagement story based on unnamed sources has since been corroborated by multiple media sources including Fox News.

This week's panel; Tony Diaz, host of Latino News and politics(KPFT), Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood Leader, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, businessman, and columnist join Greg Groogan to discuss President Trump's public and 'private' comments about American military personnel.

