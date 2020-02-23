One thing the Democratic candidates agree on, reversing the tax cuts - What's Your Point?

"In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." — Benjamin Franklin

While the Democratic contenders have found plenty of ground for disagreement, there is a clear cut consensus on one critical topic, that is, whichever progressive prevails, Americans can expect that nominee will call for a reversal of the Trump tax cuts and new potentially heavy levies on the rich.

Talking taxes, this week's panel Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist, Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator, and radio host.