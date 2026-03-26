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Union Pacific freight train hits, kills pedestrian near Washington Corridor

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Published  March 26, 2026 7:22am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A person was found dead after being hit by a Union Pacific freight train overnight on Thursday.
    • It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the track.

HOUSTON - The death of a person hit by a train near the Washington Corridor area is under investigation by Houston police.

Train hits, kills pedestrian

What we know:

Officers were called out to the intersection of Cohn Street and Allen Street around 1 a.m. after reports a Union Pacific freight train hit a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found the pedestrian unresponsive, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, the medical examiner was on the scene to extricate the body.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown why the victim was on the tracks.

The Source: Information shared by HPD Lieutenant Willkens.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston