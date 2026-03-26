Union Pacific freight train hits, kills pedestrian near Washington Corridor
HOUSTON - The death of a person hit by a train near the Washington Corridor area is under investigation by Houston police.
Train hits, kills pedestrian
What we know:
Officers were called out to the intersection of Cohn Street and Allen Street around 1 a.m. after reports a Union Pacific freight train hit a pedestrian.
When they arrived, they found the pedestrian unresponsive, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to HPD, the medical examiner was on the scene to extricate the body.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown why the victim was on the tracks.
The Source: Information shared by HPD Lieutenant Willkens.