No power, no water, no real answers - What's Your Point?

It was a "fail" of truly epic proportions

"As the day's go by you just wonder - when is this going to end?" — Houstonian, during freezing weather

A perfect storm of extreme weather and poor, arguably incompetent, preparation driven by negligent leadership. Bottom line, when the arctic blast crossed our border, the Lone Star State's "stand-alone" power grid failed to push through enough power to meet spiking demand.

ERCOT: "We had an event where the two things you need to keep the grid in balance were going in the opposite direction"

We Texans have all just endured the cascading, destructive impact, millions of residents without heat during life-threateningly low temperatures,

Water systems crippled and unable to deliver to citizens in critical need, homes ravaged by exploding pipes, inflicting what's likely to be billions of dollars in damage.

"Let's get one thing straight - this was preventable." — U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D- Ft. Worth)

Two factors have emerged as undeniable, major causes, that is, our state's unregulated energy co-operative failed to maintain a prudent, minimum reserve of power, and privately-owned generators across Texas, both fossil fuel and renewable, were not mandated to "winterize" their facilities, a cost saving decision that ultimately triggered a catastrophic shortage of output when it was needed most.

This week’s panel, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Bill King, columnist and Houston businessman, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Tomaro Bell, Super neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio join Greg Groogan to discuss what went wrong.

