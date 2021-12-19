Mark Meadows' text messages from FOX News personalities and lawmakers on Jan 6 - What's Your Point?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump’s highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

But they did not publicly display that same sense of alarm mere hours after the deadly insurrection. And they have since joined some of the country’s top Republicans in downplaying Trump’s role in the attack — part of a larger effort to rewrite the history of Jan. 6.

The What's Your Point panel discusses the latest revelations that add substantial weight to the allegation that the former president did little to de-escalate the deadly riot.

According to excerpts read Monday by Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice-chair of a House committee investigating what happened on January 6

"All of these texts are non privileged. They are texts that Mister Meadows has turned over, and they are evidence of President Trump's supreme dereliction of duty for 187 minutes," — U.S.Rep Liz Cheney (R) Wyoming

DONALD TRUMP JR

"He’s got to condemn this s-— ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough," Trump’s eldest son wrote in a text message to Meadows about his father.

LAURA INGRAHAM

"Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home," the Fox News Channel host wrote, according to text excerpts Cheney read. "This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy."

BRIAN KILMEADE

Please get him on TV. He is destroying everything you have accomplished

SEAN HANNITY

"Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?" the Fox News Channel host wrote to Meadows about Trump, according to text excerpts read by Cheney.