Lt. Gov. Patrick blames Democrats for low vaccination rates among Black citizens- What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Lt. Governor Dan Patrick triggering another eruption of COVID-controversy with those comments..
Multiple Democrats including Patrick’s challenger Mike Collier called the statement "racist".
That allegation aside - a breakdown of the numbers here in the Lone Star State indicates that for every eligible black Texan who is unvaccinated... There are three white Texans still unwilling to get the shot.
