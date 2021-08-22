Lt. Gov. Patrick blames Democrats for low vaccination rates among Black citizens- What's Your Point?

"and most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated and the Democrats like to blame the Republicans on that, but the biggest group in most states are African-Americans who have not been vaccinated and the last time I checked over 90% of them voted for Democrats." — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick triggering another eruption of COVID-controversy with those comments..

Multiple Democrats including Patrick’s challenger Mike Collier called the statement "racist".

That allegation aside - a breakdown of the numbers here in the Lone Star State indicates that for every eligible black Texan who is unvaccinated... There are three white Texans still unwilling to get the shot.

