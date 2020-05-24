Is a second wave of COVID-19 coming and another shutdown - What's Your Point?

A new model from the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia projects Harris County will see more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day by June.

President Trumps says if there's a second wave of COVID-19 "We;re not going to close the country."

CDC Director warns of a deadlier second wave

The What's Your Point panel discusses options and what should be done if there's a second wave of the coronavirus. This week’s panel Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Charles Blain, founder, Urban Reform, Carmen Roe, Fox 26 legal analyst and attorney, Tomaro Bell, Superneighborhood leader, Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host of Latino Politics and News.