Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo aims gun control outburst at lawmakers

Houston has suffered the crushing loss of two local law officers at the hands of two separate criminals, murders separated by just three days. Sgt, Brewster was gunned down after responding to a report of domestic violence. His alleged killer, Arturo Solis, was armed with two handguns, despite a history of mental illness and a criminal record including assault. Nassau Bay Sgt. Sullivan was hit by a car when a suspect escaped a traffic stop arrest.

The killing triggered an angry, public outburst from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, aimed squarely at Republican lawmakers and the National Rifle Association.who've stalled gun control legislation in the nation's capital. Specifically, he wants the Senate to renew the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in February. In April, the House passed a version of the bill that includes a provision expanding the definition of domestic abusers who would be prohibited from owning guns.