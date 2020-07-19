Houston Community College $100 million discrimination lawsuit- What's Your Point?

A $100 million lawsuit against Houston Community College alleges racial discrimination and misuse of grant money, according to court records.

This week's panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Carmen Roe, FOX 26 legal analyst and Houston attorney, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, Superneighborhood leader, Jacquie Baly, professor UH-Downtown join Greg Groogan to discuss the allegations against Chancellor Cesar Maldonado. Dozens of Black current and former HCC employees claim they've been fired, demoted, or unjustly disciplined and replaced with mostly Hispanic new hires.