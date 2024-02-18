House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Antonio Mayorkas - What's Your Point?

"Mayorkas testified under oath that the border was secure and everyone in America knows that it wasn't. And I think this is a good first step towards accountability." — U.S. Rep James Comer (R) Kentucky

By the narrowest of margins, house republicans executed the act of political theater that flubbed last week...impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Antonio Mayorkas for failing to enforce the nation's border security laws and allegedly lying to Congress with almost zero chance of a Senate conviction - the "gesture" was just that - a "protest".

Here's how Houston area republican Dan Crenshaw explained it.

"So, in the end, the decision to impeach is a political one. It's subjective, it's opinionated. That's what it is supposed to be, because it’s our only outlet as a political body who can't actually enforce laws, but what we can do is represent the will of the people." — U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) Texas

And the "will of the people" is becoming undeniably clear. A Pew report tells us 78% of Americans believe Biden’s handling of the border is either a "major problem" or a full-blown "crisis".

73% of self-identifying democrats admit the president's performance on immigration is either "bad" or "very bad".