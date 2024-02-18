House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Antonio Mayorkas - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - By the narrowest of margins, house republicans executed the act of political theater that flubbed last week...impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Antonio Mayorkas for failing to enforce the nation's border security laws and allegedly lying to Congress with almost zero chance of a Senate conviction - the "gesture" was just that - a "protest".
Here's how Houston area republican Dan Crenshaw explained it.
And the "will of the people" is becoming undeniably clear. A Pew report tells us 78% of Americans believe Biden’s handling of the border is either a "major problem" or a full-blown "crisis".
73% of self-identifying democrats admit the president's performance on immigration is either "bad" or "very bad".