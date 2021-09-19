Gen. Milley actions crossing the non-partisan line? What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Concerned that Donald Trump had become "psychologically unhinged" in the hours and days after the January 6th assault on the nation’s capital- General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, took the precaution of secretly blocking the now-former president's ability to launch nuclear weapons.

That stunning assertion was reported as fact by well-known journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their new book "Peril".

General Mark Milley - calls to China were perfectly in scope with the job

There are many other stunning allegations, including trump's repeated refusal to call off the rioters and his failed attempt to persuade vice-president mike pence to reverse the outcome of the election.

Panel what do we make of this reporting which appears well-sourced?

Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions