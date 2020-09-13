Flipping the Texas House - What's Your Point?

With their eye on a realistically attainable prize, a Democratic political action committee is pumping $6 million into the campaign to win control of the Texas House. The Democrats need to flip nine seats to pull off the power shift and six of the “battle ground” races are in the greater Houston area. This week's panel; Tony Diaz, host of Latino News and politics(KPFT), Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood Leader, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, businessman and columnist join Greg Groogan to discuss the races to watch: The open HD138 seat pitting Republican Lacey Hull versus democrat Akilah Bacy the challenge of Democrat Ann Johnson in HD134 to unseat Republican incumbent Sarah Davis and the battle for HD-26 between democrat Sarah Demerchant and republican Jacey Jetton. That said, Democratic incumbents Gina Calanni ( D – HD 132) and Jon Rosenthal (D- HD 135) are hardly “shoe-ins” for re-election..