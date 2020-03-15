Expand / Collapse search

County warehouse continues to create controversy for Commissioner Rodney Ellis - What's Your Point?

Controversies continue to swirl around Commissioner Ellis

HOUSTON -  This week FOX 26 reported an apparent $16,000 taxpayer expense to move a huge collection of mysterious African art into a Precinct 1 warehouse that Ellis controls. This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader,  Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Michele Maples, conservative attorney and Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst. weighs in on the ongoing controversy.

$16,000 in public funds under scrutiny

Wayne Dolcefino - We Smell a Payday