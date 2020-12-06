Charter amendment proposal could change hand of power at Houston city council- What's Your Point?

With the 2020 election in the rear-view mirror, it's appropriate to look ahead to voter decision-making to come as in, a provocative charter amendment proposed here in Houston which would increase the power of the city council at the expense of the mayor.

Backed by the Firefighter's Union and a coalition of activists, including What's Your Point panelist Charles Blain, the measure would allow as few as three council members in agreement to place an item on the agenda for consideration. Currently, that authority resides solely with the mayor.

The charter amendment proposal has drawn support from both the right and the left - with advocates claiming it will give citizens a greater voice at city hall.

For his part, Mayor Turner told the Houston Chronicle that he believes the measure would create "chaos and confusion".

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, legal analyst and Houston attorney, Tony Diaz, writer educator and host of Latino News and Politics (KPFT). Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, debates whether or not the coalition should make the effort to get 20,000 signatures and get the proposal on the ballot.