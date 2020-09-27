Can we count on a peaceful transition of power - What's Your Point?

"Get rid of the ballots and you will have a very peaceful…there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation — President Donald Trump

With that incendiary statement, the 45th president of the United States appeared to both undermine faith in the nation's electoral process and threaten to hold onto the reins of the executive office, even if he comes up short when the ballots are counted come November 3rd.

Republican leaders quickly went into damage control mode, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel assuring the public an "orderly transition", if necessary, will be forthcoming. That said, it's tough getting this particular genie back in the bottle. Senator Mitt Romney called President Trump's suggestion "unthinkable" and Julian Castro contended "…fascism is alive and well in the Republican party."

What’s Your Point host Greg Groogan leads this week's panel Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Bill King, columnist, and Houston businessman, Tony Diaz, educator and host of Latino News and Politics (KPFT), Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Jacquie Baly, political professor UH-Downtown, in a discussion about the President’s recent statement.

