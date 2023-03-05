Are Texas GOP Leaders targeting Harris County and Houston - What's Your Point?

Here at FOX 26, where we endeavor to keep an eye on all things political, we have detected an ongoing "pattern" which resembles a precision "artillery barrage" clearly launched from the seat of republican controlled Texas government.\

The target? - the Democratic leadership of Harris County and the city of Houston.

Consider the state comptroller's ruling confirming the illegal de-funding of Harris County constables.

Consider -the Texas rangers, attorney general and Secretary of State's on-going investigations of Harris County's back-to-back deeply botched elections.

Consider - five years after Harvey -the state land commissioner's withholding of tens of millions of federal relief dollars because the city of Houston is, in her words, still "out of compliance"

Consider - the state jail standards commission has again given a failing grade to the dangerously overcrowded and understaffed Harris County facility.

Consider - state lawmakers are pushing likely-to-pass measures punishing lenient Harris County judges who've returned violent criminals to the street to prey on additional victims.

And consider, most recently, the impending Texas Education Agency takeover of the Houston independent school district....for failing to fully re-habilitate under-performing campuses.

I’ve been told the no-holds-barred-push-back from Republican Austin will continue....and will almost certainly expand.