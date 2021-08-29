Anti-mandate mandates, in Texas masks and vaccines are your choice- What's Your Point?

As thousands of Texans languish in hospital rooms across the state governor Greg Abbott doubled down against any vaccine mandate - despite the full FDA approval granted Pfizer.

Spurred, in part by controversial gift card giveaways from local governments including Harris County and the city of Houston - the percentage of folks in our state who've received at least one dose of the vaccine - now stands at 56 percent.

Health experts continue to hope the full approval granted by Pfizer will ease the safety concerns of the reluctant....and spur leaders, like Abbott, to free employers to insist on inoculation for their workers.

But the Governor is not budging, is that a potentially deadly mistake...or justified preservation of individual liberty?



