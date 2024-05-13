Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:09 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 5:30 PM CDT, Galveston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Jackson County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:17 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

A Stormy week for the former president - What's Your Point?

By
Published  May 13, 2024 3:21pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON -  A porn star and a former president in the same New York courtroom this week as the "hush money" trial of Donald Trump claws painfully forward.

 I say "painfully" because testimony in this case is hard to stomach - including details of Trump's alleged sexual liaison with Stormy Daniels.

Trump's Hush Money Trial: Stormy Daniels

A courtroom showdown unfolded in New York as a former president and a star collided in the hush money trial involving Donald Trump, featuring revelations about his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels,

 Mercifully - we will spare you... And instead move to the critical nature of the upcoming testimony of Mr. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen - who will tell jurors the former president falsified business records by laundering the hush money payments as legal expenses.

It’s the word of a convicted felon versus a defendant who has been found  liable for sexual abuse by a jury in civil court.   