A Stormy week for the former president - What's Your Point?

A porn star and a former president in the same New York courtroom this week as the "hush money" trial of Donald Trump claws painfully forward.

I say "painfully" because testimony in this case is hard to stomach - including details of Trump's alleged sexual liaison with Stormy Daniels.

Mercifully - we will spare you... And instead move to the critical nature of the upcoming testimony of Mr. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen - who will tell jurors the former president falsified business records by laundering the hush money payments as legal expenses.

It’s the word of a convicted felon versus a defendant who has been found liable for sexual abuse by a jury in civil court.