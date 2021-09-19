Expand / Collapse search

3rd Special Session will push vaccine mandate prohibition - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Special Session 3- Vaccine Mandate

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! Greg Groogan and the panel talk about the 3rd Texas Legislature special session called by Gov. Abbott and one of the issues to create laws for, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate prohibition.

State lawmakers heading back to Austin this week for yet another special session...and Governor Greg Abbott has placed more than drawing new political boundaries on the table.

 Up for debate and potential action the issue of whether state or local governments should....or shouldn't have the authority to order citizens to get vaccinated.

Panel - the governor has clearly signaled he wants such mandates banned....and last I checked Republicans are still in charge. 

