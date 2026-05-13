Houston weather: Dry air, warm Wednesday; hurricane season approaching

The Brief Hotter Days Ahead With Temperatures Near 90 Steamy Humidity Builds into the Weekend Hurricane Season is Around the Corner



Expect another hot day with dry air for Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach into the 90s as humidity continues to build into the weekend.

Hotter days return

Warm days continue Wednesday through this weekend. As temperatures soar close to 90 degrees, remember to take breaks and drink plenty of water if you are working outside this week. Humidity will be on the rise this weekend. The only issue will be the chance for light ozone pollution typical for this time of year.

Rain-free stretch

A stable weather pattern sets up through the rest of the week, keeping rain chances less than 10% through Saturday. Isolated storms are possible by Sunday with more widespread coverage likely early next week.

Hurricane season around the corner

Nineteen days and counting until the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Now is a good time to check your emergency preparedness kit.

NOAA is set to release their outlook of the upcoming season on Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m. CT.